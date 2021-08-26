WLOX Careers
Third Gautier school this week to close, go virtual

Pascagoula-Gautier School District announced Thursday that Martin Bluff Elementary will be closed from Friday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 9.(Facebook/Martin Bluff Elementary)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - For the third time in just four days, another school in Gautier has made the decision to close its doors due to COVID-19.

Pascagoula-Gautier School District announced Thursday that Martin Bluff Elementary will be closed from Friday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 9. Students will return to the school on Friday, Sept. 10.

On Tuesday, the district announced that Gautier Middle School would be closed. The day before that, Singing River Academy made the decision to go virtual.

As of Aug. 20, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 13 students that had tested positive between Aug. 16-20. An additional 67 students were quarantined.

