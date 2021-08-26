WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Staff Sgt. dies after medical emergency during fitness test at Camp Shelby

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow service members during this...
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow service members during this time of loss,” says Mississippi National Guard.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard is mourning the loss of one of their own after complications during a fitness test at Camp Shelby Thursday.

According to MSNG, Staff Sgt. Robert Jason Belue, 44, of Iuka, Miss., died Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while conducting the Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Shelby.

MSNG says Belue was attending the Maneuver Senior Leaders Course, Phase I as part of his professional military education and career advancement when he experienced a medical emergency during the event.

Belue was quickly evaluated by an instructor and the Camp Shelby Fire Department, Emergency Medical Technician personnel began medical aid. He was taken to Forrest General Hospital by ambulance where he passed away during travel.

Belue’s family has been sent a casualty notification about his passing.

MSNG says Belue was a traditional National Guard Soldier assigned to Charlie Troop, 1-98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team. He served the state and country for 24 years, earning several awards, honors and decorations during his tenure.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow service members during this time of loss,” says MSNG.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is expected to become a hurricane over the weekend as it approaches the Louisiana or South...
Tropical Storm Ida forms, could make landfall near Gulf Coast as hurricane
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana...
Man accused of killing child in Houma captured in Gulfport
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
Keesler Air Force Base notified residents the White Avenue gate will be closed Wednesday at 6...
Growing indications Keesler AFB could house Afghan refugees soon

Latest News

Child hospitalizations are hitting a new pandemic peak and some health experts are bracing for...
Thursday's COVID-19 update with Dr. Andrea Logan
We're starting a second year of all high school teams playing during the pandemic. Here to look...
High school football season preview with Gulfport AD Bryan Caldwell
Joining us with her insight on cancer issues during the pandemic is Memorial Hospital...
Dr. Pamela Tuli on fighting cancer during a pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our daily lives in some shape or form, and that’s...
South Mississippi seniors rely on shuttles and mobile units for health care
Bacon, eggs, grits and football were on the menu Thursday at Broome’s Buffet and Catering.
Breakfast at Broome’s kicks off Greyhound football