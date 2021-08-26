WLOX Careers
Rainier pattern for rest of the week. Tropical system may hit U.S. Gulf Coast by Monday.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Roads across parts of South Mississippi may be wet as you head out this morning due to some overnight showers. Today will continue our rainier pattern so keep your rain jacket handy. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. High chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick with us tomorrow. And we could see them again on Saturday. Pay very close attention to our weather between Sunday and next Wednesday as it will be heavily dependent on the tropics. An intensifying tropical system will likely impact parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast from late this weekend into early next week. For now, it’s still a bit too early to tell exactly where along the Gulf Coast region the worst impacts will occur. But anyone in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama should be prepared for the potential of threats like storm surge, strong wind, and heavy tropical rainfall.

