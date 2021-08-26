Pass Christian Walmart closing until Saturday for deep cleaning, stocking

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - If you need to stock up on storm supplies ahead of this weekend’s anticipated tropical weather, you’ll have one less Walmart to shop at. Thursday, August 26, at 2 p.m. the Pass Christian Walmart Supercenter will close for deep cleaning.

The store at 1617 E Beach Blvd will reopen Saturday, August 28, and 6 a.m.

