Pass Christian Walmart closing until Saturday for deep cleaning, stocking

Thursday, August 26, at 2 p.m. the Pass Christian Walmart Supercenter will close for deep...
Thursday, August 26, at 2 p.m. the Pass Christian Walmart Supercenter will close for deep cleaning.(Associated Press)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - If you need to stock up on storm supplies ahead of this weekend’s anticipated tropical weather, you’ll have one less Walmart to shop at. Thursday, August 26, at 2 p.m. the Pass Christian Walmart Supercenter will close for deep cleaning.

The store at 1617 E Beach Blvd will reopen Saturday, August 28, and 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

