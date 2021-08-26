Memorial Hospital set to expand COVID-19 treatment

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital in Gulfport is set to expand its monoclonal antibody infusion treatment Tuesday.

Health officials will transform their fitness center located in the Memorial South Building into their new treatment site.

They say it will provide the ability to care for more than 200 COVID-19 patients each day.

According to officials, these antibody infusions are 85% effective in decreasing the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, and the likelihood of being hospitalized.

Patients must meet these FDA guidelines requirements:

Must test positive for COVID-19

Show signs and symptoms within the last 10 days

Be 18 years of age or older with a risk factor for progression of the disease

Have mild to moderate symptoms

Have no recent hospitalization related to COVID-19

Not require oxygen therapy

If you’d like to learn more about screening and scheduling call the Memorial Hotline at 228-867-5000.

