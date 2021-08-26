WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Memorial Hospital set to expand COVID-19 treatment

Health officials will transform their fitness center located in the Memorial South Building...
Health officials will transform their fitness center located in the Memorial South Building into their new treatment site.(wlox)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital in Gulfport is set to expand its monoclonal antibody infusion treatment Tuesday.

Health officials will transform their fitness center located in the Memorial South Building into their new treatment site.

They say it will provide the ability to care for more than 200 COVID-19 patients each day.

According to officials, these antibody infusions are 85% effective in decreasing the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, and the likelihood of being hospitalized.

Patients must meet these FDA guidelines requirements:

  • Must test positive for COVID-19
  • Show signs and symptoms within the last 10 days
  • Be 18 years of age or older with a risk factor for progression of the disease
  • Have mild to moderate symptoms
  • Have no recent hospitalization related to COVID-19
  • Not require oxygen therapy

If you’d like to learn more about screening and scheduling call the Memorial Hotline at 228-867-5000.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TD 9 1 PM
South Mississippi could be impacted by a hurricane as early as Sunday
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
Keesler Air Force Base notified residents the White Avenue gate will be closed Wednesday at 6...
Growing indications Keesler AFB could house Afghan refugees soon
Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana...
Man accused of killing child in Houma captured in Gulfport

Latest News

COVID has turned United Way givers into United Way receivers.
COVID-19 creates new clientele for Jackson County agency
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths...
3,425 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
Inside the ICU at Singing River Health System's Pascagoula hospital, healthcare workers are...
An Emotional Toll: Coast hospital pushing through under weight of COVID, staffing shortages