Man accused of killing child in Houma captured in Gulfport

Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana...
Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman. Verret is accused of killing 8-year-old Treyce Bryant.(HPD/TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The man police believe killed 8-year-old Treyce Bryant has been arrested, according to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman.

Davonta Verret, 23, was arrested on Aug. 26 in Gulfport, Mississippi. He is awaiting extradition.

Davanta Verrett
Davanta Verrett(HPD/TPSO)

Police believe Verret was following and shooting at a vehicle on March 22 on Main Street in Houma around 8:30 p.m. Bryant was struck in the backseat.

After the shooting, Coleman says a man and a woman showed up at a hospital with the young girl. She was pronounced dead upon arrival.

8-year-old Treyce Bryant
8-year-old Treyce Bryant(HPD)

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of an ongoing feud between Verret and the man in the car, who is a friend of Bryant’s mother. Events leading up to the feud is still under investigation.

Verrett is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

