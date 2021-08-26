LIST: Sandbag locations set to open Friday morning

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As South Mississippi prepares for potential tropical weather in the next few days, sand and bags are being staged for public use. Harrison County will open eight locations Friday, August 27, at 8 a.m. We will add additional locations to this list as they are announced.

As always, remember to bring your own shovel and a little muscle to fill the bags. Only bags and sand are provided.

Biloxi

District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd.

D’Iberville

District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave.

Gulfport

HWY 90 & Courthouse Rd. (south of HWY 90)

Harrison County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Rd.

District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd.

District 4 Orange Grove Work Center, 8300 34th Ave.

Long Beach

District 3 Long Beach Work Center, 605 North Seal Ave.

Long Beach Harbor.

