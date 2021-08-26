WLOX Careers
LIST: Sandbag locations set to open Friday morning

Sandbag locations are set to open across the coast for residents worried about flooding. The bags and sand are free, but you will have to fill them yourself.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As South Mississippi prepares for potential tropical weather in the next few days, sand and bags are being staged for public use. Harrison County will open eight locations Friday, August 27, at 8 a.m. We will add additional locations to this list as they are announced.

As always, remember to bring your own shovel and a little muscle to fill the bags. Only bags and sand are provided.

Biloxi

  • District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd.

D’Iberville

  • District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave.

Gulfport

  • HWY 90 & Courthouse Rd. (south of HWY 90)
  • Harrison County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Rd.
  • District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd.
  • District 4 Orange Grove Work Center, 8300 34th Ave.

Long Beach

  • District 3 Long Beach Work Center, 605 North Seal Ave.
  • Long Beach Harbor.

