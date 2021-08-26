COVID-19 creates new clientele for Jackson County agency

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - There is a United Way agency in Pascagoula that has been performing miracles for 61 years. But few people have ever heard of Health and Prescription Services. That is until they need them.

Alan Cox was at one time a successful small business marketing consultant. But while in Texas, COVID-19 nearly killed him physically and financially, so, he came back to the Coast.

“I had to move back out of desperation,” he said. “Someone is helping me with an old rental house or I would be homeless.”

He’s been on full disability with Medicaid, but it has yet to be accepted in Mississippi. Until it is, it has been a struggle to pay for his medicine to stay alive.

“What most people don’t realize and we don’t think about is the fact that a lot of us are only several paychecks away from being homeless,” said Cox.

But Health and Prescription Services, a United Way Agency, has stepped in to help.

“If it hadn’t, it would have excuse me, it would have been bad,” he said.

The agency partners with South Mississippi pharmacies in Jackson and George counties for reduced prices on medical supplies and prescription costs.

Clients, like Cox, who are approved, simply take a voucher to receive the medicine.

“It’s extremely humbling and even embarrassing,” Cox said. “It’s hard not to even feel ashamed because if you’re used to paying for yourself and paying your own way, it’s tough. It’s hard on your pride.”

Of the 1,200 people the agency serves a year, COVID-19 has added a newer generation of clientele.

“Those are people who have never asked for help in their life,” said Shelia Robertson, executive director of Health and Prescription Services. “And, they’ve sat in front of me at my desk and cried. Because they’re the people that are saying, ‘I’ve always given to United Way. I never knew where my money was going.”

It takes a toll on Robertson, the only paid employee of the agency. But it also brings great joy when those who use the health and wellness tools provided get back on their feet.

“Pride, I’m very proud of them,” she said. “Their life is a better quality and more fulfilling. And that’s what we’re here for. Better quality of life, a healthier life. And that means we did our job.”

Both Robertson and Cox ask people to consider donating to United Way so more people can get the help they need.

For more information, contact Health and Prescription Services at its website.

