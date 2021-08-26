WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 creates new clientele for Jackson County agency

COVID has turned United Way givers into United Way receivers.
COVID has turned United Way givers into United Way receivers.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - There is a United Way agency in Pascagoula that has been performing miracles for 61 years. But few people have ever heard of Health and Prescription Services. That is until they need them.

Alan Cox was at one time a successful small business marketing consultant. But while in Texas, COVID-19 nearly killed him physically and financially, so, he came back to the Coast.

“I had to move back out of desperation,” he said. “Someone is helping me with an old rental house or I would be homeless.”

He’s been on full disability with Medicaid, but it has yet to be accepted in Mississippi. Until it is, it has been a struggle to pay for his medicine to stay alive.

“What most people don’t realize and we don’t think about is the fact that a lot of us are only several paychecks away from being homeless,” said Cox.

But Health and Prescription Services, a United Way Agency, has stepped in to help.

“If it hadn’t, it would have excuse me, it would have been bad,” he said.

The agency partners with South Mississippi pharmacies in Jackson and George counties for reduced prices on medical supplies and prescription costs.

Clients, like Cox, who are approved, simply take a voucher to receive the medicine.

“It’s extremely humbling and even embarrassing,” Cox said. “It’s hard not to even feel ashamed because if you’re used to paying for yourself and paying your own way, it’s tough. It’s hard on your pride.”

Of the 1,200 people the agency serves a year, COVID-19 has added a newer generation of clientele.

“Those are people who have never asked for help in their life,” said Shelia Robertson, executive director of Health and Prescription Services. “And, they’ve sat in front of me at my desk and cried. Because they’re the people that are saying, ‘I’ve always given to United Way. I never knew where my money was going.”

It takes a toll on Robertson, the only paid employee of the agency. But it also brings great joy when those who use the health and wellness tools provided get back on their feet.

“Pride, I’m very proud of them,” she said. “Their life is a better quality and more fulfilling. And that’s what we’re here for. Better quality of life, a healthier life. And that means we did our job.”

Both Robertson and Cox ask people to consider donating to United Way so more people can get the help they need.

For more information, contact Health and Prescription Services at its website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TD 9 1 PM
South Mississippi could be impacted by a hurricane as early as Sunday
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
Keesler Air Force Base notified residents the White Avenue gate will be closed Wednesday at 6...
Growing indications Keesler AFB could house Afghan refugees soon
Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana...
Man accused of killing child in Houma captured in Gulfport

Latest News

Health officials will transform their fitness center located in the Memorial South Building...
Memorial Hospital set to expand COVID-19 treatment
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths...
3,425 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
Inside the ICU at Singing River Health System's Pascagoula hospital, healthcare workers are...
An Emotional Toll: Coast hospital pushing through under weight of COVID, staffing shortages