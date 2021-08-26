WLOX Careers
Countdown to Kickoff: Pass Christian

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -The Pass Christian Pirates and coach Chase Carmody had a delayed start to their season due to COVID, but now they’re ready to get back to work in preparation for game one.

“That’s been our theme, is we’re all in every day and we’ll finish everything that we do and try to close some of those games out this year that we let get away from us in the fourth quarter last year,” said Coach Carmody.

For sophomore Terry Patton, he says the team has worked on fixing the little things coming into the fall.

“Most of the games you’ll look at, we had turnovers and about five bad snaps a game, stuff like that, and execution,” said Patton. “If we clean up the little things and get together as one, I feel like we can make something happen this year.”

The Pirates bring back 12 seniors, as well as six starters on offense and defense.

The seniors are embracing more of a leadership role.

“You’ve got guys the younger ones can look up to, and they know how to win,” said Carmody. “When they were sophomores they had a great year and they went to the playoffs. They know what it takes and they’ve been there before. Now they’re in that leadership position.”

At the end of practice and at the end of the day, the Pirates are like a family, and they’re eager to get back out under the lights.

“Stuff like this, this is what I love,” said sophomore defensive end Jayden Acker. “We can put on pads and hit and still, at the end of the day, all go home as brothers. We still say we love one another as a team and that’s what I really like.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

