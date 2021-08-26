WLOX Careers
Bryson Hurst commits to Ole Miss

Bryson Hurst committed to Ole Miss on his birthday
Bryson Hurst committed to Ole Miss on his birthday(Bryson Hurst | Bryson Hurst/Twitter)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Typically people receive gifts on their birthday, but Gautier’s Bryson Hurst apparently gives them, too, as he sent a nice present to Lane Kiffin and company by committing to Ole Miss.

The four-star offensive lineman is a top-30 offensive tackle recruit in the entire country and held offers from the likes of Florida State, Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State and Oregon.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

