Bryson Hurst commits to Ole Miss

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Typically people receive gifts on their birthday, but Gautier’s Bryson Hurst apparently gives them, too, as he sent a nice present to Lane Kiffin and company by committing to Ole Miss.

I am 110% Committed to The University of Mississippi 🔵🔴 #HOTTYTODDY🦈🦈 pic.twitter.com/nnPLD4ytFm — 4 ⭐️ Bryson Hurst🧤 (@BrysonHurst78) August 25, 2021

The four-star offensive lineman is a top-30 offensive tackle recruit in the entire country and held offers from the likes of Florida State, Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State and Oregon.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.