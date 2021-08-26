Breakfast at Broome’s kicks off Greyhound football

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Bacon, eggs, grits, and football were on the menu Thursday at Broome’s Buffet and Catering.

It’s a familiar, historic, and new venue for the Ocean Springs faithful as they break bread, talk football and countdown the minutes until their team takes the field for the first time for real in 2021.

“It’s actually an honor to be able to do this. The small town, everybody feels good and knows one another and it’s good fellowship,” said Jay Gallapsy as he served breakfast.

For Ocean Springs Head Coach Blake Pennock, it’s season number two at the helm and the first chance for his Greyhounds to come out of the gate with a victory.

“We want people to consider us year in and year out as one of the top dogs in Mississippi, and that’s not something we’re gonna shy away from,” Pennock said.

Neither is dealing with the specter of COVID-19, something Greyhound Athletic Director Marc Hubbard said is always on the agenda.

“The second year has helped us with COVID. It’s still wild and crazy out there with rules, but our district does a good job of taking care of our kids and putting our kids first,” Hubbard said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.