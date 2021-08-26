WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

52,000 lbs. of chicken salad recalled due to plastic contamination

About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible...
About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday.

The ready-to-eat various chicken salads and dip items were made on August 10 by the Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Massachusetts.

The announcement says the problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint.

So far, there hasn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers are asked to contact their health care providers if there are any injury concerns.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is expected to become a hurricane over the weekend as it approaches the Louisiana or South...
Tropical Storm Ida forms, could make landfall near Gulf Coast as hurricane
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Davonta Verret has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to Houma Police Chief Dana...
Man accused of killing child in Houma captured in Gulfport
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
Keesler Air Force Base notified residents the White Avenue gate will be closed Wednesday at 6...
Growing indications Keesler AFB could house Afghan refugees soon

Latest News

Child hospitalizations are hitting a new pandemic peak and some health experts are bracing for...
Thursday's COVID-19 update with Dr. Andrea Logan
We're starting a second year of all high school teams playing during the pandemic. Here to look...
High school football season preview with Gulfport AD Bryan Caldwell
Joining us with her insight on cancer issues during the pandemic is Memorial Hospital...
Dr. Pamela Tuli on fighting cancer during a pandemic
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, an employee checks a visitor outside the Metropolitan...
US closing troubled NYC jail where Epstein killed himself
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our daily lives in some shape or form, and that’s...
South Mississippi seniors rely on shuttles and mobile units for health care