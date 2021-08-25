WLOX Careers
Trading out heat wave for rainier pattern. Gulf tropical system possible this weekend.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT
Trading out our heat wave for a possibly rainier pattern for the rest of this week. Be aware that flooding rainfall cannot be ruled out today and tonight across parts of South Mississippi with projected rainfall totals up to one inch for most, with isolated higher amounts for some. Expect today’s high temperatures to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index up to about 102. In the tropics, a developing Caribbean tropical disturbance called Invest 99L will likely be located in the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend likely as at least a depression or storm. Early model information indicates this could bring a heavy tropical rain threat to parts of the Gulf Coast by next Monday or Tuesday especially near the Texas/Louisiana border. Of course, that location is not exactly set in stone so we will be paying very close attention in case of any changes. For example, if the projected possible path shifts eastward then we could see greater impacts early next week. There are also two other areas out in the Atlantic that may develop but they don’t pose a threat to the U.S. mainland. The next three names are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

