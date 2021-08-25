WLOX Careers
South Mississippi mayors align for COVID-19 vaccines PSA

These mayors all say if their message helps just one person see the light about making the right call, then they’ve done their jobs.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes and other lead city officials got in front of our WLOX marketing camera to reach the masses for a promotional video about COVID-19 and how we can all stem the rising pandemic tide.

“It’s about awareness and there’s enough information out there for people to make a good decision and the right decision and we have results as well,” said Hewes.

These mayors all say if their message helps just one person see the light about making the right call, then they’ve done their jobs.

“Everyone needs to try and do something and this is a little something as the leader of Pascagoula that I can do to help promote COVID vaccines because that is the answer to this pandemic, there’s no question about it,” said Pascagoula Mayor Jay Willis. “We’re seeing more and more people who didn’t take the vaccine who all of the sudden now are having regrets and deciding to take it, which is wonderful, but you don’t get a second chance. If you decide not to get the vaccine and just tough it out.”

The videos will soon air on our media platforms as well as on the websites of cities in South Mississippi.

“This is about the future,” Hewes added. “It’s about our kids, our young adults, and folks with kids.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

