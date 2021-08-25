WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs man gets COVID-19 booster shot

Early recipient of COVID booster shot says the decision was an easy one for his health and his...
Early recipient of COVID booster shot says the decision was an easy one for his health and his family.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that the Pfizer vaccination has full approval by the FDA, more questions are arising about booster shots.

While they have been approved for those with compromised immune systems, it doesn’t mean the vaccine is becoming less effective.

“They’re still highly effective in preventing severe infections and hospitalizations,” said Dr. Chris Ayers, a lead clinical pharmacist with Singing River Health System. “So, I do believe the boosters will come in time, but I just want to emphasize that the vaccines we have right now - the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - are still very effective.”

Ayers added that he anticipates further guidance for the additional vaccine beyond those who are immunocompromised.

For J.T. Anglin of Ocean Springs, this booster shot was an easy choice to make. Although he has already had both Moderna shots, he believes this third one is the charm.

Anglin is immune-compromised, but that isn’t the only reason he decided to get the booster shot.

“I have three children and three incredible grandchildren,” he said. “And I want to live to see them grow up.”

He is a music teacher as well.

“I want to see them become successful musicians,” he said. “I don’t want to be a memory. I don’t want to be a headstone because I didn’t get the COVID shots.”

He received his initial vaccinations in March and April and took the booster last week.

Anglin believes motivation should be easy for anyone.

“If you look at your loved ones, that should be an incentive.”

And he added that the disagreement over vaccinations should not be political.

“It’s a we thing. And if we do not band together, then we’re going to fall separately.”

