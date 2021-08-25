WLOX Careers
Morgan Freeman movie filming in Jackson

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new film starring Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser called Muti is filming in Jackson.

According to Deadline, the film is about a detective (Hauser) who hunts for a serial killer. Freeman plays an anthropologist tasked with helping him.

The movie is filming in both Mississippi and Italy. It also stars Julie Lott and former NFL player Vernon Davis.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

