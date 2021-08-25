Memorial Hospital ICU continues to care for patients despite heavy workload

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “It is hard. They are struggling. Mentally, physically and emotionally.”

That is how Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Intensive Care Unit manager Whitney Sutton described the state of her staff.

“But they are making the best of things and doing what they have to do to take care of our patients.”

Throughout each day, staff that is busy working to take care of the 40 ICU patients hear something like this:

“Two patients are crashing on the fifth floor.”

“That happens throughout the day, constantly,” Sutton said.

Patients are coming into the hospital’s emergency room, unable to breathe. Respiratory therapists are there on the front lines.

“I have one to two therapists running the ER just trying to keep up with the volume of people pouring in that can’t breathe,” said Brandi Ladner, manager of the respiratory therapy department.

Most of the COVID-19 patients come in through the ER, but the sickest patients end up in the intensive care unit.

That’s where Jennifer Buckley is one of a team of registered nurses working in the ICU.

“We are stretched very thin,” said Buckley of the staff that has continued working through each wave of the pandemic.

“We initially started with a 20-plus bed ICU,” Buckley explained. “We are now over 40 patients in ICU so we’ve had to pick up on two other floors now that ICU patients are on four separate floors in the hospital.

“And they just keep coming.”

The staff of the hospital has not grown, only the number of patients.

“We have nurses from other floors. We are so thankful for them,” Buckley said. “They are coming to help us each and every day. They are putting in the time, they are putting in the exhaustion, just to help us get through.

Staff at every hospital in Mississippi are stretched to the limit.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that 1,000 medical workers would be sent to 50 hospitals across the state to help their beleaguered staffs.

On this day, there were 98 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Memorial. Twenty-seven of them are ICU patients. 26 of those are on ventilators.

87% are unvaccinated.

“It’s just very, very real,” Buckley said. “It’s very very exhausting and we’re just going to try to do the best we can for our community.”

