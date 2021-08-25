Hit or miss storms today. Watching for tropical development in the Gulf.

We’re started out very hot and humid today! Highs will be in the low 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be well above 100. However, we have the chance for hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Some of us will miss out on the rain.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible by Thursday morning. Scattered showers and storms are expected on Thursday and Friday. It won’t be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible this weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

We’re closely watching a disturbance in the Caribbean that will likely become a tropical depression this weekend. It may move into the Gulf early next week, and approach the Northern Gulf Coast. It’s too early to know how strong it will get or where exactly it will go, but it bears watching. Depending on its track, we could see heavy rainfall Sunday through Tuesday.

There are two other disturbances in the Atlantic that may become tropical systems, but neither are a concern for the U.S.

