Hattiesburg man accused of throwing drugs over prison fence pleads guilty

This drone photo captures the view of South Mississippi Correctional Institution from above. The facility sits on 360 acres and has a maximum of 3,082 beds.(Tammie Mills & Jon Turnipseed/InvestigateTV)
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GULFPORT Miss. (WDAM) - A man accused of throwing packages of drugs over the fence at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in January pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday.

Lester Brown, 51, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and now faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

According prosecutors, Brown, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Jan. 14, 2021 after he was caught throwing packages containing drugs over the fence at the Leakesville prison.

An affidavit written by a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration obtained by WLOX said the packages contained methamphetamine, marijuana and other contraband such as cell phones, tobacco and a substance believed to be the drug spice.

A criminal complaint said Brown was spotted by Mississippi Department of Corrections officers around 3:30 a.m. Brown then ran into a wooded area, where he was eventually arrested.

According to the previous report, Brown told investigators he met a woman in Hattiesburg who drove him to Greene County, gave him a backpack filled with the contraband and dropped him off near the prison. Brown said the woman, known only to him as Sandra, told him to throw the items over the fence near a guard tower.

Brown told investigators he got onto prison grounds by crawling through a hole in a perimeter fence and threw five or six packages over the interior fence.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 23.

