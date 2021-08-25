Gulfport Police seeing success with new street crimes unit

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a wave of violence in the spring and summer months, Gulfport Police Department has been working harder than ever to prevent crime from happening before it starts, and their efforts seem to be paying off.

Between April and June, there were 21 shootings in Gulfport, seven of which were deadly. The gun violence was overshadowing parts of the city, leaving residents in fear.

”Our quality of life had diminished for a while,” said Police Chief Chris Ryle. “We were having a lot of gun violence. Me and my staff sat together, along with the [city’s] administration, and came up with a plan. What could we do to address this gun violence?”

Part of that plan was to form a unit that once existed but had been disbanded: the Street Crimes unit. Officers were once again assigned to that team with a singular focus.

”Its sole purpose, or primary purpose, is to address these violent offenders, this criminal subculture as it has been called,” explained Chief Ryle.

Since the Street Crimes unit was formed just over six weeks ago, the number of violent crimes has dropped drastically with more than 100 firearms being seized. The majority of those weapons were seized by the new unit.

“Since we initiated the Street Crimes unit, we have seized approximately 75 to 80 guns from these violent offenders,” said Chief Ryle.

The department has also focused on working hand-in-hand with other agencies, which has netted a lot of success in the fight against crime, as well.

”We did an operation in late July in cooperation with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. We did a week-long operation and seized about 30 guns during that operation,” said the police chief.

The overall goal is to keep the people of Gulfport safe, said the chief.

“The Gulfport Police Department wants to assure our citizens that this is a high priority for us, and we will continue to be strategic in our approach and be aggressive as well,” said Chief Ryle.

The department as a whole is also continuing in its efforts to reach out to the community, especially youth. Earlier this month, GPD hosted “Police in the Park,” an outdoor event where residents could connect with the officers that serve their community. Chief Ryle said they plan on holding other events like that in the coming months.

