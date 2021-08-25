Growing indications Keesler AFB could house Afghan refugees soon

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More and more indications are surfacing that Keesler Air Force Base is preparing to house Afghan refugees.

Earlier on Tuesday, a job posting on SAM.gov, the federal government’s official job site, read that Keesler is looking for support for Pashto and Dari translation and interpreter services to support 1,000 personnel.

While no official word on if and when Kessler Air Force Base will house Afghan refugees, officials at the Biloxi military base did list a job opening for Pashto and Dari translators to support 1,000 people.@WLOX https://t.co/Fum2CsxkAM pic.twitter.com/l8bH4JCemg — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 24, 2021

The job listing has since been taken down.

Sources who have contacted WLOX News said contractors have been working since last week on two dormitories to house refugees.

Keesler officials have not confirmed any activity, saying “Keesler has not been talked to support,” according to KAFB Chief of Public Affairs Maj. Selena S. Rodts.

At Tuesday’s Department of Defense briefing, a reporter asked Press Secretary John Kirby if Afghan refugees are coming to KAFB.

“I don’t have any announcements on future possible installations that might be of use,” Kirby said. “We will do this in a rolling fashion. If and when we decide we need additional installations, we’ll let you guys know as soon as we possibly can.”

During that press conference, it was announced that more than 21,000 people left Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

It was also revealed that a baby was born during a flight out of the country, and two more were born shortly after landing in Germany.

At this point, the Defense Department has confirmed refugees at military bases in Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and New Jersey.

