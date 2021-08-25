Countdown To Kickoff: Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast’s 21-game win streak ended in last year’s MACCC championship game. And the Bulldogs haven’t forgotten that - but they’re not dwelling on the past, instead focusing on the future.

“We use that as motivation and we try not to look back, we move forward,” linebacker Mike Smith said. “But we definitely use that as motivation to get back to where we’re supposed to be.”

“We take it one game at a time. Everybody knows what happened last year, but that’s in the past,” quarterback Philip Short said. “Right now, we’re trying to get better every day and taking it one game at a time.”

The big-armed Short is back under center after averaging over 250 yards per game as a true freshman. With a full offseason now under his belt, Jack Wright and company are even more pleased with the signal caller’s growth.

“He was thrown into a tough spot and played above anybody’s expectations as a true freshman,” Wright said. “Just as the maturation process of any quarterback over the course of a year or two, he’s been right there, or even exceeded our expectations in terms of improvement.”

Smith, a third-year linebacker, was second on the team last year in tackles and sacks, and knows the expectation for the defense, a group known as The Regulators. It’s a standard set by his predecessors, and one that he wears proudly.

“Everybody who comes here and plays defense plays with pride,” Smith said. “Even after they leave here, they’ll always be known as one (a Regulator). Defense is our specialty and we’re going to do that to the best of our abilities.”

Less than two years removed from a national championship, The Bulldogs - while eager to get back - are taking things a step at a time.

“It’s very cliché for any coach to say, but it is week-to-week,” Wright said. “You can’t look at everybody on the schedule at once, it’s overwhelming. All you can do is focus on winning the next one.”

And that first step can’t get here fast enough.

“We’re ready,” Short said. “We’ve been ready ever since we stepped off the field December 5.”

“We could go today if we wanted to,” Smith said. “We’re ready. We’re ready.”

