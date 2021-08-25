Community organizations come together to thank Memorial Hospital healthcare workers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport community organizations came together on Wednesday to thank healthcare workers, but specifically those at Memorial Hospital.

Ms. Audrey Duncan does not mind a long day in her kitchen. Cooking is what she loves, but also giving back to others is her passion.

“It’s very humbling,” said Duncan. “I’m doing what God would have me to do. We look at those healthcare workers that up there working really hard right now,” she said. “And there is no more that they can receive is some comfort food right now.”

#HappeningNow More than 200 meals are being prepared in the #GastonPoint community in Gulfport for Memorial healthcare workers. Ms.Audrey’s and Extend a Hand Help a Friend non profit partnered to show their appreciation to #healthcare heroes on the frontline lines of #COVID @WLOX pic.twitter.com/HnoOS5h0Z5 — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) August 25, 2021

To ease some COVID stress from those on the frontlines, Ms. Audrey and other organizations like Climb CDC and Extend a Hand Help a Friend came together.

Her team, volunteers, and even Gulfport Police prepared more than 200 lunches and around 150 dinners for Memorial Hospital healthcare heroes.

“We have family members going in and out of Memorial,” said Jeffrey Hulum III with Extend a Hand Help a Freind. “Family members working at Memorial from this community. So why not give back to our family in a time of need?”

One by one, volunteers filled plates and then loaded them into boxes before driving to Memorial. Delivering meals to the doorsteps brought smiles behind masks and appreciation.

And just like that, more than 200 meals have been delivered to Memorial #healthcare workers. Ms.Audrey’s & Extend a Hand Help a Friend spent all morning long preparing the meals and later 160 will be delivered for dinner. They say this is just a way of saying Thank You @WLOX pic.twitter.com/lTHO9oYsn4 — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) August 25, 2021

“It makes me feel very appreciated,” said one healthcare worker, Diana Brodkorb. These nurses are working hard. They don’t have time for lunch, they’re patient-focused and we’re doing everything we can. And this takes a lot of pressure off of them.”

Hulum said community involvement is important and showing a small token of appreciation speaks for itself, but work doesn’t end here.

“When comes down to this if you can’t feed a thousand people or a hundred people at least feed one person,” Hulum said. “And you feed them it’s not always about food, it’s talking about different resources. Lifting up their spirits, giving them something they can nourish inside their soul and let them manifest their given talent with helping somebody else.”

