Camp Shelby museum gets historic warship figurehead

Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum, looks over the figurehead from the USS Mississippi (BB 23) Tuesday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - A prominent part of a historic American warship that’s been on display in Jackson for decades has a new home at Camp Shelby.

The bronze figurehead from the second battleship USS Mississippi (BB 23) has been transferred from the State Capitol to the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

The artifact had been located on the Senate side parking lot.

But, state officials are in the process of doing work in that area and extra space was needed.

So, it was recently disassembled into six pieces and moved to the museum.

It’s in storage now, but ultimately, it will be restored and placed on exhibit.

“We have some work to do on (the various pieces), since they are over 100 years old and need a little bit of love,” said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. “But, as soon as we’re able to, we’ll try to get this back out on public display and do some stuff with it, interpretation and other things, to try to help folks get a little bit of an education on this ship and figureheads in the service of the United States Navy.”

The second battleship USS Mississippi was commissioned in 1908.

It has the distinction of being the first U.S. warship to launch Naval aviators into combat.

It served the U.S. Navy until it was sold to Greece in 1914.

It was sunk by the German Luftwaffe during World War Two in 1941.

