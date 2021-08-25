WLOX Careers
3,385 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 637 new cases and 6 new deaths reported on Wednesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,385 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths in the state on Wednesday. The number of new cases is the 24-hour total reported between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 637 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that single-day period. In the state’s lower counties, those new cases were reported in Harrison County (209), Jackson County (160), Hancock County (108), Pearl River County (79), George County (62), and Stone County (19).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George382559629
Hancock6160947115
Harrison28,10437951773
Jackson20,20928126637
Pearl River721817420841
Stone3062428514

All 22 deaths that were reported Wednesday have occurred since Aug. 5. In the six lower counties, those deaths were reported in Harrison County (3), George County (1), Stone County (1), and Jackson County (1).

As of Aug. 24 at 3pm, there have been a total of 420,174 cases and 8,180 deaths reported.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 16, 343 people died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That’s more than double the number of deaths caused by COVID during the two prior between July 20 and Aug. 2.

In the last few weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 23, there were 1,655 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 484 were in the ICU and 336 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

