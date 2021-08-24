WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.

By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Another tragic story has emerged from the devastation in Waverly, Tennessee.

Linda Almond took to Facebook Live to broadcast as floods impacted her home on Saturday.

“Well, if anybody has seen me on Facebook Live, we are being flooded right now in Waverly, Tennessee. Really scary,” she said as she filmed the floods washing things away right outside her window.

“Whoa, whoa,” Almond said in the recording, and her son responded, “I think something just hit the side of the house.”

The video lasts just over a minute before stopping.

Family members told WKRN that she and her son got onto the roof, but the roof gave way and they both were swept away in the flood.

Although her son survived and was rescued, she was not, becoming one of the 22 people whose lives were lost in the Tennessee deluge amid record-breaking rainfall in the area. As of Tuesday, 10 people remain missing.

Members of Almond’s family said they wanted to share her story to show how terrible the flooding was and how quickly Mother Nature can turn deadly.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths...
7,249 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Christerfer Michael Nilges and charged him with two felony counts...
Neighbor holds alleged burglar at gunpoint in Pass Christian, deputies say
Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.
Gulfport police searching for armed robbery suspects
Two people hospitalized from potential ivermectin poison, MSDH says

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific
Josh Duggar faces child pornography charges.
Josh Duggar attorneys seek dismissal of child porn charges
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
CIA head meets Taliban leader as fears for Afghanistan grow
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Afghan airlift records best day yet: 20,000-plus flown out
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
AP source: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 to announce alliance plans