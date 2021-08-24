Two more Stone County schools move to virtual learning due to COVID-19

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - For one day this week, every school in the Stone County School District will be closed due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, the district announced both Stone Elementary School and Stone Middle school would move to virtual learning beginning Aug. 25 for two weeks.

Stone High School was already closed due to COVID-19 and is set to have students return on Thursday, Aug. 26. Perkinston Elementary school has been closed sin Aug. 20 and will have students return Sept. 3.

Elementary students will return to class on Sept. 8. Also on that day, middle school students will return to a hybrid schedule, with more information coming from school officials in the near future.

Meals will be available for pick up at each school.

