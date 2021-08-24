WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Two more Stone County schools move to virtual learning due to COVID-19

(Photo source: Facebook/SCSD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - For one day this week, every school in the Stone County School District will be closed due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, the district announced both Stone Elementary School and Stone Middle school would move to virtual learning beginning Aug. 25 for two weeks.

Stone High School was already closed due to COVID-19 and is set to have students return on Thursday, Aug. 26. Perkinston Elementary school has been closed sin Aug. 20 and will have students return Sept. 3.

Elementary students will return to class on Sept. 8. Also on that day, middle school students will return to a hybrid schedule, with more information coming from school officials in the near future.

Meals will be available for pick up at each school.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths...
7,249 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Gov. Tate Reeves, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of...
Gov. Reeves announces plan to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel to Miss. hospitals
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Christerfer Michael Nilges and charged him with two felony counts...
Neighbor holds alleged burglar at gunpoint in Pass Christian, deputies say
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.
Gulfport police searching for armed robbery suspects
Jackson County School District is reversing its approach on quarantining students who may have...
Jackson County School District reverses its approach to quarantining

Latest News

The Reef in Biloxi has given away a total of $40,000 to workers who have gotten the shot. Of...
Biloxi restaurant gives away a total of $10,000 in raffle to vaccinated employees
Rain chances go up this week.
Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Small town charm with big ideas for the future. It's what new Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughn talked...
Mayor Vaughn talks all things Gautier to city residents, business leaders
Now that over one million Mississippians have been fully vaccinated and booster shots are now...
Happening Aug. 28: Coast COVID-19 vaccine and wellness clinic