Singing River Health System getting aid from contracted healthcare workers

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - 61 hospitals across Mississippi will get some relief as more than 1,000 contracted health care workers come to help with staffing shortages.

Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement during a Tuesday press conference, saying, “My top priority always has and always will be maintaining the integrity of our healthcare system.”

In total, the state will get 808 nurses, three certified registered nurse anesthetists, 22 nurse practitioners, 193 respiratory therapists and 20 paramedics through H&S, Snapnurse, GQR and Maxim. The price tag for the contracts will be about $80 million for 8.5 weeks. State officials are working with FEMA for reimbursement.

Among the health systems welcoming new faces is Singing River, with hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport.

“Improving health and saving lives. That’s what we are here for,” Executive HR Director Jessica Lewis said.

It’s the motto the Singing River Health System lives up to, but it’s been more and more difficult with 167 registered nurse vacancies.

“We support that with travelers and with our own team working extra hours,” Lewis said.

The shortage of workers stretches the health care thin during a time when the focus is battling the delta variant.

“We have beds. We just can’t open them,” Lewis said.

However, things are about to get easier with contracted workers coming to help. The health care system will get 53 nurses as well as 18 respiratory technicians.

“Help is on its way,” Lewis said.

The workers will trickle in over the next few days and hit the ground running with helping some of the more severe COVID-19 patients.

“We have over 40 in our beds in our ERs and ICUs,” Lewis said.

Even even though hospitals get a small sigh of relief, there’s still a need to recruit and retain people statewide.

“We could even use more if there are more hands out there,” Lewis said.

The Army and the Air Force are also deploying medical personnel in Jackson and Tupelo with 43 people from each branch.

