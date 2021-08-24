WLOX Careers
‘Please, please get vaccinated’: Local nurse suffering from COVID urges importance of vaccine(WLBT)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A healthcare worker now suffering from COVID in Yazoo City wants to get the word out about the importance of getting vaccinated sooner than later.

Registered Nurse Etta Saxton says COVID is real and people need to take it seriously.

“When the pandemic started, I was very against the vaccine,” said Etta Saxton.

In a Facebook video, she talks about how, at first, she didn’t believe in the vaccine when it rolled out earlier this year. She also felt that because she was healthy, she didn’t need it.

That’s when her husband and some family members were infected.

Also, her boss, who is a doctor at Yazoo City Medical Clinic, sat her down and told her about all the benefits of getting the shot. She listened and decided to get vaccinated.

“I worked hard become a nurse and My job is to take care of people learn to love them and this is a way to do it.”

She got her first dose last week, but before she could get her second dose the healthcare worker contracted COVID.

“I am not fully vaccinated. I waited too long, so here I am. If I had listened and gotten it the first time, it wouldn’t be so rough on me right now,” she said.

She admits the COVID symptoms are painful.

“They are pretty rough,” she admitted. “The aches and your bones feel like they are going to break. The fever, the congestion and the nasal burning is unreal.”

The healthcare worker is now encouraging everyone through this interview to get vaccinated - because it could save your life.

“I will tell them you are not invincible. You are not exempt from this virus, and the vaccine will save your life and others’ lives. Please, please get vaccinated.”

