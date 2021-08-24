Mayor Vaughn talks all things Gautier to city residents, business leaders

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Small town charm with big ideas for the future is what new Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughn talked about at a Meet the Mayor event Tuesday held at Gautier City Park.

Vaughn talked about the beauty and outdoor amenities that his city has to offer, like the city park and fitness trail located behind the area, and improvements happening at Bacot Park.

“Bacot Park is being revitalized and that’s big for our youth,” Vaughn said. “Youth and children mean a lot here in the community. It should be completed by the end of the year. It’s gonna have a pavilion and basketball courts. You can play football, you can play soccer and we’ll have baseball fields.”

As for the old Singing River Mall property, Vaughn said there are misconceptions about that project.

“No, we do not own Signing River mall property,” he added. “We do have a contract to buy it; hopefully within the next two months, we’ll close on the property. We extended the contract for a closing date for another 30 days, so hopefully, we’ll own the property sooner rather than later.”

Vaughn also said any work done at the property won’t happen in the near future. He did say work is beginning just north of there on the city’s outdoor amphitheater.

