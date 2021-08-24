WLOX Careers
Jackson County School District reverses its approach to quarantining

Jackson County School District is reversing its approach on quarantining students who may have...
Jackson County School District is reversing its approach on quarantining students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 while at school.(WLOX)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County School District is reversing its approach on quarantining students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 while at school.

On Tuesday, the district announced it would allow students who have been exposed at school to isolate at home for 10 days if parents choose.

Previously, the district instead isolated those students in classrooms away from other students who had not been exposed; but, those isolated students were still allowed to participate in after school athletics and extracurriculars.

As of Monday evening, the district reported 3.98 percent of students have currently been out of school due to COVID-19 over the last two weeks. However, Superintendent Dr. John Strycker said the daily student case count has been fairly level over the past few days.

Even with those stable numbers, the superintendent acknowledged that the virus is greatly impacting families everywhere, including his own.

“Last week, a very dear friend of mine from Michigan passed away from complications related to COVID,” wrote Strycker in the announcement. “I believe that at this point, most of us can directly relate to the impact of this virus. COVID has also affected our staff members in a very personal and deep way – our school family is hurting.”

The changes to the district’s COVID-19 policy are being done to allow parents more of a choice, said the announcement.

“While we understand there are differing points of view regarding such a polarizing subject, I want to express how deeply we all care for our students and are doing our very best to provide a safe, educational environment,” wrote Strycker. “We also feel strongly that no one loves children more than parents; therefore, we will continue to allow parents the opportunity to make the best choice for their families regarding masks and vaccines.”

The district will notify parents if their child has been potentially exposed to the virus while in school. If the parent decides to keep the child home to quarantine, the student will be provided with instructional materials so they can continue to do school work. However, they will not be allowed to participate in any extracurricular activities.

The district will also do temperature and symptom checks throughout the school day and during extracurricular activities, as well as continuing with sanitation practices.

As of Aug. 23, JCSD reported a total of 452 students had tested positive in the district. That includes elementary and secondary schools in Vancleave, East Central, and St. Martin. To see a breakdown of each school, visit Jackson County School District’s COVID-19 page by clicking here.

