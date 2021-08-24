Incredibly hot and humid today.

It’s another day of brutal heat and humidity! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will get as high as 110. A Heat Advisory will be in effect through early Tuesday evening. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but many of us will stay dry.

Tonight will be warm and muggy again. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. Highs will be near 90. Scattered showers and storms are expected on Thursday and Friday. It won’t be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, there are three disturbances that could develop into a tropical system. Two are in the open Atlantic, and they are not a threat to the U.S. Another wave in the Caribbean could develop this week, and it may move into the Southern Gulf this weekend. It is currently not a concern for South Mississippi, but we’ll watch for changes.

