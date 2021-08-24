WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Heat wave continues today. Rainier and less hot tomorrow? Watching the tropics.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heat wave is still locked in place today. Expect hot and humid conditions for Tuesday with high temperatures climbing into the middle 90s and a heat index of 105 to 112 degrees. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out today, especially in the afternoon hours. Tomorrow and Thursday may bring increased showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance moves in from the east which may allow for a break in this heat wave pattern. In the tropics, there is an area to watch in the Caribbean and two areas to watch in the Atlantic. So, up to three new depressions or storms may form by late this week. The next three names are Ida, Julian, and Kate. The latest information indicates the areas in the Atlantic are no threat to the U.S. mainland. But, the area in the Caribbean could get into the southern Gulf near the Yucatan by this weekend so we will be watching closely. Currently, it’s too early to consider it a direct threat to the Mississippi Coast but we won’t be letting our guard down as we approach the peak of hurricane season next week.

Most Read

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths...
7,249 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Christerfer Michael Nilges and charged him with two felony counts...
Neighbor holds alleged burglar at gunpoint in Pass Christian, deputies say
Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.
Gulfport police searching for armed robbery suspects

Latest News

Incredibly we hit 99 degrees on Monday, going into record-setting territory! Heat wave...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heat Advisory again Tuesday
Another Heat Advisory in effect today.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot high pressure keeps us under sizzling summer heat