Heat wave continues today. Rainier and less hot tomorrow? Watching the tropics.

The heat wave is still locked in place today. Expect hot and humid conditions for Tuesday with high temperatures climbing into the middle 90s and a heat index of 105 to 112 degrees. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out today, especially in the afternoon hours. Tomorrow and Thursday may bring increased showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance moves in from the east which may allow for a break in this heat wave pattern. In the tropics, there is an area to watch in the Caribbean and two areas to watch in the Atlantic. So, up to three new depressions or storms may form by late this week. The next three names are Ida, Julian, and Kate. The latest information indicates the areas in the Atlantic are no threat to the U.S. mainland. But, the area in the Caribbean could get into the southern Gulf near the Yucatan by this weekend so we will be watching closely. Currently, it’s too early to consider it a direct threat to the Mississippi Coast but we won’t be letting our guard down as we approach the peak of hurricane season next week.