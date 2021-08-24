Countdown To Kickoff: Pearl River Wildcats

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After a shortened six-game slate and in his first year as Pearl River’s head coach, Seth Smith and the Wildcats are ready to take the next step as a program after a full offseason in Poplarville.

“We’re actually going into a season where we’ve had ample time to prepare, we understand the kids, and the kids understand us,” he said. “We feel like the culture is set, but hopefully it will be one that produces. We’ll see.”

Joining the maroon and gold is a familiar face to both Smith and South Mississippi - East Central alum Tony Brown, who is back playing for his old head coach after three years at South Alabama.

“Being back here, playing with all these boys, coach Smith, and coach Davis, it doesn’t get better right now,” Brown said.

“Adding him, he is familiar, he understands the expectation,” Smith said. “But now, honestly, every guy on our team is familiar with our expectation.”

The Magnolia State high school legend will work under a Magnolia State college legend. Former East Mississippi and Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace enters his first year as co-offensive coordinator for Pearl River, looking to elevate the offense.

“We’re working hard with all the new plays he’s given us,” Brown said. “We’re making the best of them.”

“I feel like we ran the ball pretty well last year, but we needed more balance,” Smith said. “I think that’s something that those guys will add.”

After announcing his return to The River in early August, Noah Mitchell and his 174 career tackles will lead the defensive side of the ball once again.

“Noah will bring a lot of energy to our defense. He’s going to set the tone and we’re going to follow behind him,” defensive back and Biloxi alum Dajour Brown said. “We fly to the ball, we play hard, we show great energy out there play in and play out.”

A far more experienced coaching staff and roster in 2021 leaves the Wildcats with a familiar feeling of optimism. Fitting, for a handful of familiar faces now on the sidelines.

“I’m excited. I know I stay excited but it’s the truth, man,” Smith said. “I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity. The goal is to elevate this place to where it used to be, and hopefully we can do that.”

“We have some old faces come back to play this year,” Dajour Brown said. “I feel like we’re ready to get after it, really.”

