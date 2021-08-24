WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Capital murder suspect will have trial heard by Rankin County jury

The Arrest of Darian Atkinson: A Timeline of Events
The Arrest of Darian Atkinson: A Timeline of Events
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The man accused of murdering a Biloxi Police Officer will be tried on the Coast, but not by a South Mississippi jury.

A jury from Rankin County will hear Darian Atkinson’s case after a decision made Tuesday in a pre-trial hearing.

Atkinson is accused of shooting Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen on May 5 ‚2019, in the parking lot outside the Biloxi Public Safety Center.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Atkinson’s defense attorney also requested that there be a limit on the number of police officers allowed in the courtroom during the trial and that no one other than Biloxi Chief John Miller be allowed to wear their uniform.

According to the Harrison County Distinct Attorney’s office, the defense argued a room full of uniformed officers would be hinder a fair trial for Atkinson.

Judge Christopher Schmidt took the request under advisement and asked both sides to research precedent on the matter.

Atkinson’s trial is set for Sept. 27, but the trial could be delayed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths...
7,249 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Gov. Tate Reeves, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of...
Gov. Reeves announces plan to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel to Miss. hospitals
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Christerfer Michael Nilges and charged him with two felony counts...
Neighbor holds alleged burglar at gunpoint in Pass Christian, deputies say
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.
Gulfport police searching for armed robbery suspects
Jackson County School District is reversing its approach on quarantining students who may have...
Jackson County School District reverses its approach to quarantining

Latest News

Small town charm with big ideas for the future is what new Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughn talked...
Mayor Vaughn talks all things Gautier to city residents, business leaders
Gautier Middle School will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 25, until Tuesday, Sept. 7, with...
Another Gautier school closes due to COVID-19
FILE photo - Ochsner front-line healthcare provider Dr. Leo Seoane MD receives the second dose...
Ochsner Health requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Jackson County School District is reversing its approach on quarantining students who may have...
Jackson County School District reverses its approach to quarantining