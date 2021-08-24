Capital murder suspect will have trial heard by Rankin County jury

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The man accused of murdering a Biloxi Police Officer will be tried on the Coast, but not by a South Mississippi jury.

A jury from Rankin County will hear Darian Atkinson’s case after a decision made Tuesday in a pre-trial hearing.

Atkinson is accused of shooting Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen on May 5 ‚2019, in the parking lot outside the Biloxi Public Safety Center.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Atkinson’s defense attorney also requested that there be a limit on the number of police officers allowed in the courtroom during the trial and that no one other than Biloxi Chief John Miller be allowed to wear their uniform.

According to the Harrison County Distinct Attorney’s office, the defense argued a room full of uniformed officers would be hinder a fair trial for Atkinson.

Judge Christopher Schmidt took the request under advisement and asked both sides to research precedent on the matter.

Atkinson’s trial is set for Sept. 27, but the trial could be delayed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.