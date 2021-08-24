WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Brandon Theesfeld to plead guilty in 2019 death of Ole Miss student

Ally Kostial, Brandon Theesfeld (source: VSCO)
Ally Kostial, Brandon Theesfeld (source: VSCO)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man charged with killing former Ole Miss student Ally Kostial will plead guilty to first-degree murder, District Attorney Ben Creekmore confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Defense attorney Tony Farese confirmed the plea hearing for Brandon Theesfeld is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27 in Lafayette County Circuit Court.

Kostial, 21, of St. Louis, Missouri, was found dead on July 20, 2019, in the Harmontown community of Lafayette County.

Theesfeld, a native of Texas, also attended Ole Miss. In September of 2019, Theesfeld pleaded not guilty.

Under the plea agreement, Farese said Theesfeld could be allowed out of prison on conditional release at age 65.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County School District is reversing its approach on quarantining students who may have...
Jackson County School District reverses its approach to quarantining
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Gov. Tate Reeves, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of...
Gov. Reeves announces plan to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel to Miss. hospitals
The Arrest of Darian Atkinson: A Timeline of Events
Capital murder suspect will have trial heard by Rankin County jury
Keesler Air Force Base notified residents the White Avenue gate will be closed Wednesday at 6...
Growing indications Keesler AFB could house Afghan refugees soon

Latest News

Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen with help from other volunteers prepared more than 200 lunches...
Community organizations come together to thank Memorial Hospital healthcare workers
Watching the tropics
Carrie's 6 PM First Alert Forecast
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes and other lead city officials got in front of our WLOX marketing...
South Mississippi mayors align for COVID-19 vaccines PSA
Early recipient of COVID booster shot says the decision was an easy one for his health and his...
Ocean Springs man gets COVID-19 booster shot