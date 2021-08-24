Biloxi restaurant gives away a total of $10,000 in raffle to vaccinated employees

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that as of Tuesday, 1,383,910 Mississippians have received at least one COVID-19 shot. A portion of that group is employees at one Biloxi restaurant. That one shot has caused some employees to hit the jackpot.

“I hope everybody is ready to win some money today,” said Denis Trochesset. “Are you ready to rumble?”

More than 75 employees at The Reef in Biloxi are vaccinated. Owner Denis Trochesset said mandating the shot hasn’t crossed his mind, but has always been encouraged early on.

“We started first incentivizing them with a $50 check,” Trochesset said. “Get the vaccine and we’ll give you 50 bucks. We probably had six takers. Then we went up to $100. If you get the vaccine we’ll give you a $100 cash and we probably went to about 12.”

Trochesset said as he increased cash prize amounts, more employees eventually decided to armor up against COVID-19.

“I was just so hesitant about getting the shot,” said Jamison Wiggins. “Then one day it was late and I was like I’m going to go ahead and get the shot.”

Wiggins never expected the vaccine would put $1,500 in his pocket. Wiggins said he believes eventually everyone will have to take the vaccine, so why not do so for extra cash?

“I woke up kind of late today because I wanted to be up here while they were doing the raffle,” Wiggins said. “But then I seen it and it was the last couple of seconds of it and they said me. I had to rewind it because I thought I was tripping, but I’m actually pretty glad I won it.”

Wiggins and his coworkers said COVID-19 drastically impacted their finances. They said the cash prizes, gift cards, and other incentives have not only motivated them to get vaccinated but gave them the drive to come to work.

“You know when you get that extra thank you, I think that means more to have that little extra cash to spend on whatever you want,” said Brooke Mason. “They’re taking time to get the vaccine. It feels good because they’re helping out the community. They feel like they’re doing their part, so it’s just a bonus.”

The Reef gave a total of $10,000 away to vaccinated employees. Overall, $40,000 has gone toward incentives to reward workers after getting vaccinated.

