WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biloxi restaurant gives away a total of $10,000 in raffle to vaccinated employees

The Reef in Biloxi has given away a total of $40,000 to workers who have gotten the shot. Of...
The Reef in Biloxi has given away a total of $40,000 to workers who have gotten the shot. Of that, $10,000 was given away Tuesday.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that as of Tuesday, 1,383,910 Mississippians have received at least one COVID-19 shot. A portion of that group is employees at one Biloxi restaurant. That one shot has caused some employees to hit the jackpot.

“I hope everybody is ready to win some money today,” said Denis Trochesset. “Are you ready to rumble?”

More than 75 employees at The Reef in Biloxi are vaccinated. Owner Denis Trochesset said mandating the shot hasn’t crossed his mind, but has always been encouraged early on.

“We started first incentivizing them with a $50 check,” Trochesset said. “Get the vaccine and we’ll give you 50 bucks. We probably had six takers. Then we went up to $100. If you get the vaccine we’ll give you a $100 cash and we probably went to about 12.”

Trochesset said as he increased cash prize amounts, more employees eventually decided to armor up against COVID-19.

“I was just so hesitant about getting the shot,” said Jamison Wiggins. “Then one day it was late and I was like I’m going to go ahead and get the shot.”

Wiggins never expected the vaccine would put $1,500 in his pocket. Wiggins said he believes eventually everyone will have to take the vaccine, so why not do so for extra cash?

“I woke up kind of late today because I wanted to be up here while they were doing the raffle,” Wiggins said. “But then I seen it and it was the last couple of seconds of it and they said me. I had to rewind it because I thought I was tripping, but I’m actually pretty glad I won it.”

Wiggins and his coworkers said COVID-19 drastically impacted their finances. They said the cash prizes, gift cards, and other incentives have not only motivated them to get vaccinated but gave them the drive to come to work.

“You know when you get that extra thank you, I think that means more to have that little extra cash to spend on whatever you want,” said Brooke Mason. “They’re taking time to get the vaccine. It feels good because they’re helping out the community. They feel like they’re doing their part, so it’s just a bonus.”

The Reef gave a total of $10,000 away to vaccinated employees. Overall, $40,000 has gone toward incentives to reward workers after getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths...
7,249 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Gov. Tate Reeves, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of...
Gov. Reeves announces plan to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel to Miss. hospitals
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Christerfer Michael Nilges and charged him with two felony counts...
Neighbor holds alleged burglar at gunpoint in Pass Christian, deputies say
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.
Gulfport police searching for armed robbery suspects
Jackson County School District is reversing its approach on quarantining students who may have...
Jackson County School District reverses its approach to quarantining

Latest News

Twice as Nice
Children’s consignment sale happening through Aug. 28 in D’Iberville
CSpire Wireless is partnering with Atlanta-based online safety company Bark to roll out free...
CSpire Wireless, Bark partner to offer free parental controls
Coastal Mississippi Executive Director Milton Segara joins us to look ahead to the promise of...
Coastal Mississippi's Milton Segara looks ahead to Labor Day tourism
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge