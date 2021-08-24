Another Gautier school closes due to COVID-19

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A second Gautier school is making the decision to send students home due to COVID-19.

Gautier Middle School will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 25, until Tuesday, Sept. 7, with students learning virtually during this time.

This comes the day after district officials announced that Singing River Academy in Gautier will close and not reopen until after Labor Day. Singing River Academy is made up of 5th and 6th grade students.

Last week, Pascagoula High closed for two weeks due to the virus after 55 students and ten staff members tested positive.

According to a recent Facebook post, PGSD said it had a total of 89 students and 14 licensed employees throughout the district who tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 16-20, 2021. The district said it has been tracing individuals who have been in close contact with those have tested positive per MSDH’s guidelines and had notified a total of 352 close contacts during that week.

