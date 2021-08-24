Hurricane Katrina Memorial Blood Drive helping critical blood shortage in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Katrina tore through South Mississippi nearly 16 years ago and, while we’ve rebuilt, we haven’t forgotten those we have lost.

Each year, in memory of that catastrophic event and the lives it claimed, the American Red Cross hosts a blood drive during the last week of August. On Monday, more than 100 people showed up to roll up their sleeves and donate.

”As everyone knows Katrina was one the biggest disasters to hit the United States, but particularly the biggest to hit the Gulf Coast,” said Ray Matheny, one of the blood donors. “We should never forget those people that we lost, and we should always honor their memory.”

Donating blood is more important now than perhaps it’s ever been. There is a critical blood shortage throughout Mississippi.

“There is such a critical need. We need as many bigger volume drives as we can get. We need as many donors as we can possibly get because every two to three seconds someone is in need of blood and, for every pint someone donates, they can save up to three patients,” said Denise Smith, senior account manager with American Red Cross in Mississippi.

Several donors who showed up Monday came in for that very reason, hoping their donation could save others.

”The blood shortage is so crucial and, for my part, this is the easier thing in the world. You just kind of sit here, the machines do all the work. It is painless. It is really just giving back to the community,” said donor Kevin Oliver. “In a way, where a lot of us are not in the medical profession, it is a way we can give back and really help out our frontline workers.”

The 15th annual Hurricane Katrina Memorial Blood Drive will continue this week in locations across the Gulf Coast. On Tuesday, the Red Cross will be at Edgewater Mall from 12-7pm. On Wednesday, the blood drive will be in Pascagoula at the Senior Center from 1-6pm; and, on Thursday, the blood drive will be in Pass Christian at the Senior Center from 11am to 6pm.

To register to donate or to make an appointment, visit the American Red Cross website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.