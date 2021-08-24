3,291 new COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,291 new cases of COVID-19 and 111 deaths in the state on Tuesday. The number of new cases is the 24-hour total reported between 3pm Sunday and 3pm Monday.

Eleven of the deaths were in South Mississippi and occurred within the last week. The other 16 were identified from death certificate reports dating back to June 20.

Of the new cases, 736 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that single-day period. In the state’s lower counties, those new cases were reported in Jackson County (241), Harrison County (189), Pearl River County (137), Hancock County (70), George County (65), and Stone County (34).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 3763 58 62 9 Hancock 6052 94 71 15 Harrison 27,814 376 510 73 Jackson 20,049 280 265 37 Pearl River 7139 174 208 41 Stone 3043 42 85 14

Of the 111 deaths reported statewide, 41 occurred between August 19-23. The other 70 deaths occurred between June 25 and Aug. 20, and were identified from death certificate reports.

Between Aug. 19-23, the six lower counties reported deaths in Harrison County (8), Hancock County (1), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1). In those same counties, deaths that occurred between June 20 and Aug. 20 were reported in Harrison County (7), Jackson County (5), Pearl River County (3), and Stone County (1).

As of Aug. 23 at 3pm, there have been a total of 416,789 cases and 8,158 deaths reported.

Between July 14-27, 2021, there were 97 people who died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That number more than doubled between July 28 and Aug. 10, when 233 people died from the virus, said MSDH.

In the last few weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 22, there were 1,562 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 465 were in the ICU and 329 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

