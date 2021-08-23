WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

VIDEO: 5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry well in Louisiana

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five puppies were rescued from a 65-foot dry water well in Washington Parish, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Officials say the rescue teams spent three days in blistering August temperatures after the owner of the property reported five puppies had fallen into a well.

Teams tied leashes together for a type of webbing and enticed the puppies to walk onto the webbing by putting food in the middle of it. Rescuers were able to pull on a rope that closed the leashes gently around each puppy. The leashes acted as a harness that allowed rescuers to pull the puppies 65 feet to safety.

The puppies were transported to Mandeville Animal Hospital where they are being treated for intestinal parasites and diarrhea. A few puppies reportedly had minor skin issues.

Overall, authorities say the puppies were in good health, have good appetites, and are eating solid foods.

“We felt hopeless and felt this was an impossible task but we could not just give up and not try. We are relieved and overjoyed at the outcome!” explains Jessica Cameron, Director of Animal Services for the Humane Society.

“In my 33 years of work in this field, I’ve never seen a rescue operation quite like this one. There were so many obstacles to overcome, but the rescuers never gave up and succeeded against difficult and long odds. I could not be prouder or more grateful for their efforts,” says Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Christerfer Michael Nilges and charged him with two felony counts...
Neighbor holds alleged burglar at gunpoint in Pass Christian, deputies say
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
COVID has impacted many things in a negative way, but it has also opened the eyes of some to...
Small Gautier business on the rise despite the pandemic
Keitha Alexander’s kidneys are barely functioning, leaving her with end-stage kidney disease...
Biloxi woman and her family in desperate need of kidney donor
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths...
7,249 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave its full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
POLL: Does full FDA approval change your opinion of the Pfizer vaccine?
Local artist and Moss Point native Bill Nelson spent Monday bringing in around 15-20 paintings...
Moss Point City Hall aims to be town’s cultural center with local artwork
District officials announced Monday that Singing River Academy in Gautier will close due to...
Gautier school going virtual until after Labor Day due to COVID-19
Another Heat Advisory in effect today.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast