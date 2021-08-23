WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Two people hospitalized from potential ivermectin poison, MSDH says

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least two people are in the hospital from potential ivermectin poison, the Mississippi State Health Department said.

Monday, MSDH issued a public health warning after the Poison Control Center received these latest reports.

Last week, MSDH issued an alert warning to health care providers that a drug used to deworm livestock was being used to treat and prevent COVID-19.

You should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your health care provider and acquired from a legitimate source, MSDH warns:

  • Don’t take ivermectin intended for animals to prevent or treat COVID-19 (or any animal medications).
  • Livestock ivermectin is highly concentrated, is toxic to people, and can cause serious harm.
  • You should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your health care provider.
  • There are safe and effective medications to prevent and treat COVID-19 infection such as getting vaccinated or asking your doctor about monoclonal antibody treatment if you test positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Christerfer Michael Nilges and charged him with two felony counts...
Neighbor holds alleged burglar at gunpoint in Pass Christian, deputies say
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
COVID has impacted many things in a negative way, but it has also opened the eyes of some to...
Small Gautier business on the rise despite the pandemic
Keitha Alexander’s kidneys are barely functioning, leaving her with end-stage kidney disease...
Biloxi woman and her family in desperate need of kidney donor
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths...
7,249 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave its full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
POLL: Does full FDA approval change your opinion of the Pfizer vaccine?
Local artist and Moss Point native Bill Nelson spent Monday bringing in around 15-20 paintings...
Moss Point City Hall aims to be town’s cultural center with local artwork
Five puppies were rescued from a 65-foot dry water well near Franklinton, Louisiana.
VIDEO: 5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry well in Louisiana
District officials announced Monday that Singing River Academy in Gautier will close due to...
Gautier school going virtual until after Labor Day due to COVID-19