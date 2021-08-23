Today is a scorcher. Few storms possible by the evening.

Another Heat Advisory is in effect today! Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index could get as high as 110. Most of the afternoon will be dry, but a few showers and storms are possible later this afternoon and evening.

Tonight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be blazing hot again with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be well over 100. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible. We’ll have a better chance for showers and storms by Wednesday and Thursday. It will be a little cooler with highs near 90.

In the tropics, there are two waves that have a low chance for development. One is in the Atlantic, and it currently poses no threat to the U.S. Another wave in the Caribbean could move into the Southern Gulf early next week. At this time, it is not a concern for South Mississippi.

