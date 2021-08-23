WLOX Careers
Thompson urges governor to re-implement statewide mask mandate

Rep. Bennie Thompson
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) is asking Governor Tate Reeves to re-implement a statewide mask mandate.

In an open letter Thompson posted on Twitter, the congressman urged Reeves to issue a mandate “for all unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals in all indoor settings, including schools.”

The news comes days after Reeves again said he had “no intention” of issuing a statewide mask mandate, and as individual school districts step in to put their own mandates in place.

He also urged the governor to “take full advantage of federal resources that have been made available to states to fight COVID-19 by making vaccines more accessible to underserved areas, and urging all eligible Mississippians to get vaccinated.”

The letter was also sent to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. Last week, Dobbs re-issued an order mandating fines and jail time for those who fail to self-isolate after being diagnosed with the virus.

“Mississippi has the second-most COVID-19 cases in the nation and the most deaths per 100,000 people. The state ranks third-highest in hospitalizations and has the second-lowest vaccinate rate in the country, with only 36 percent of the population fully vaccinated,” he wrote. “I implore you, as Governor, to do more to address this dire situation.”

