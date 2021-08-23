BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave its full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the first vaccine to receive such an endorsement, and advocates hope it will allay fears about the shot’s safety and side effects.

“Vaccines are one of our greatest weapons against the virus,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said. “We hope this approval will bolster confidence in those who’ve been wavering.”

We asked for your opinion in our WLOX.com poll, “Does full FDA approval change your opinion of the Pfizer vaccine?”

You may also share your opinion and read the thoughts of others on our the WLOX Facebook page, where we posed this same question shortly after the FDA approval was announced.

