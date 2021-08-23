Moss Point City Hall aims to be town’s cultural center with local artwork

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Turning Moss Point’s City Hall into the town’s city cultural center, one piece of artwork at a time.

Local artist and Moss Point native Bill Nelson spent Monday bringing in around 15-20 paintings that are going up in city hall. The hope is these and other pieces from other local artists will be displayed in the future as part of Mayor Billy Knight’s re-imaging plan for Moss Point.

Nelson spent Monday unloading his artwork that showcases the beauty and mystique of South Mississippi.

“I’ve worked all my life so I could be a full-time artist when I get to be ‘this’ age,” Nelson said. “By and large, I wanted to show pictures of Moss Point.”

Those paintings and pictures highlight Moss Point’s past and present as the city works on re-imaging for its future. Nelson said his inspiration comes from a recent gallery exhibit of his called “The Ride and the View.”

“That’s the way I see things. Like what’s going on in the bayous, I mentally record it,” Nelson added.

Nelson spent 11 years as senior curator at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum. The first large showing of artwork is set for a business after-hours event on Sept. 9.

“The old saying is a picture’s worth a thousand words, so with these pictures, we can do ten thousand words and help to promote the positive image for the city,” said David Chapman, Moss Point’s alderman-at-large.

