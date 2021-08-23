WLOX Careers
Hot high pressure keeps us under sizzling summer heat

By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The hottest days of summer are upon us. Yesterday was the hottest day of 2021 so far for parts of South Mississippi with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Since the hot high pressure system responsible for this remains nearby today, we can expect more of the same heat and humidity for Monday along with a possibly dangerous heat index of 105 to 110 degrees. There will be a chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. Even though we could see rain at any hour today, the latest information suggests today’s best rain chances in South Mississippi should be mainly this afternoon and this evening. In the tropics, development is possible in the Caribbean and the Atlantic but it’s currently too early to tell if there are any credible or direct threats to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Stay tuned this week as we track the latest developments.

