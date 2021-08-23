Home of Grace welcomes clients back after two-week closure

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 continues to linger across the Coast and across the country, causing many places to close. Many schools have recently experienced COVID-19 outbreaks that have led to closures. It has even affected inpatient facilities. The Home of Grace in Vancleave reopened its doors Monday, welcoming residents back in phases.

As cars lined up at Home of Grace, volunteers were there to help those working to recover from addiction.

“Couldn’t wait to get back,” said a returning client Darrell Frazier. “This is home for me.”

Many like Frazier looked forward to getting back into a routine. With an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases throughout Jackson County, Brett Butler said he noticed a similar trend at both Home of Grace campuses.

“We didn’t have a huge amount of cases but we had a handful at both campuses,” said Brett Butler, Home of Grace program director. “So we thought it would be wise to go ahead and shut it down and kind of do a safety reset.”

Butler said when Home of Grace closed temporarily, it was a risk for people in the middle of treatment.

“A lot of people been in our program have to go back to a situation where they’re incarcerated and go back to jail,” Butler said. “There are clients that don’t have much support in the families and it can create a problem.”

The abrupt closure put a pause on clients’ recovery. However, Butler said the staff did everything possible to communicate with all clients to avoid any relapse.

“We’ve made multiple phone calls to them,” Butler said. “Our councilors have also been doing individual counseling sessions virtually.”

Frazier said this atmosphere is what keeps him going. It’s not only a place he calls home but a place where he’s found purpose.

“What is told here is the truth,” Frazier said. “A person, if he’s in Christ, once exposed to the truth realizes that this is what it takes to work in life, and this is what it takes to work in the life hereafter.”

