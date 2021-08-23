WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gulfport police searching for armed robbery suspects

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.

On Aug. 14, officers responded to the 1800 block of Pass Road to the report of an armed robbery.

According to police, around 9:39 that morning, two men entered the business and demanded money. One person had a gun and the other had a knife, police said. The two received the money and fled the scene.

Surveillance evidence shows the suspects, one wearing a white and blue shirt with white pants and black shoes, and the other was wearing a black shirt with gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone that has additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Christerfer Michael Nilges and charged him with two felony counts...
Neighbor holds alleged burglar at gunpoint in Pass Christian, deputies say
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths...
7,249 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
COVID has impacted many things in a negative way, but it has also opened the eyes of some to...
Small Gautier business on the rise despite the pandemic
Keitha Alexander’s kidneys are barely functioning, leaving her with end-stage kidney disease...
Biloxi woman and her family in desperate need of kidney donor

Latest News

Home of Grace welcomes clients back after two week closure due to COVID.
Home of Grace welcomes clients back after two-week closure
CSpire Wireless is partnering with Atlanta-based online safety company Bark to roll out free...
CSpire Wireless, Bark partner to offer free parental controls
Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jesse Penico joins us to talk about the...
Monday's COVID-19 conversation with Dr. Jesse Penico
Coastal Mississippi Executive Director Milton Segara joins us to look ahead to the promise of...
Coastal Mississippi's Milton Segara looks ahead to Labor Day tourism