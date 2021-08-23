Gulfport police searching for armed robbery suspects

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.

On Aug. 14, officers responded to the 1800 block of Pass Road to the report of an armed robbery.

According to police, around 9:39 that morning, two men entered the business and demanded money. One person had a gun and the other had a knife, police said. The two received the money and fled the scene.

Surveillance evidence shows the suspects, one wearing a white and blue shirt with white pants and black shoes, and the other was wearing a black shirt with gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone that has additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

