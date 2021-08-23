Gautier school going virtual until after Labor Day due to COVID-19

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Another school in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District is making the difficult decision to send students home due to COVID-19.

District officials announced Monday that Singing River Academy in Gautier will close and not reopen until after Labor Day. Singing River Academy is made up of 5th and 6th grade students.

Last week, Pascagoula High closed for two weeks due to the virus after 55 students and ten staff members tested positive.

According to a recent Facebook post, PGSD said it had a total of 89 students and 14 licensed employees throughout the district who tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 16-20, 2021. The district said it has been tracing individuals who have been in close contact with those have tested positive per MSDH’s guidelines and had notified a total of 352 close contacts during that week.

It’s unclear at this time how many students or employees have tested positive at Singing River Academy.

